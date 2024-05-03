KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 85.63 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell USD 3.18 to USD 85.63 per barrel (pb) on Thursday compared to USD 88.81 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil fell 23 cents to reach USD 83.67 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil inched down by five cents to settle at USD 78.95 a barrel. (end) km

