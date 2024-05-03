               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SOCAR President Meets Head Of Ukraine's Naftogaz


5/3/2024 5:16:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
SOCAR President Meets Head Of Ukraine
 Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic(SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held talks with Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO ofUkraine's Naftogaz, Azernews reports, citingSOCAR.

During the meeting, they explored potential collaborationswithin the oil and gas sector, such as the potential storage ofAzerbaijani gas in Ukraine.

Additionally, they exchanged perspectives on energy transition,decarbonization, and other shared concerns.

MENAFN03052024000195011045ID1108169845


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search