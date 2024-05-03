SOCAR President Meets Head Of Ukraine's Naftogaz

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic(SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held talks with Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO ofUkraine's Naftogaz, Azernews reports, citingSOCAR.

During the meeting, they explored potential collaborationswithin the oil and gas sector, such as the potential storage ofAzerbaijani gas in Ukraine.

Additionally, they exchanged perspectives on energy transition,decarbonization, and other shared concerns.