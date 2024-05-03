Top OTT Release This Week: From Shaitaan, Heeramandi To The Broken News - Read Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top OTT release this week: Several exciting theatrical releases and web series have hit OTT platforms, with more expected by the weekend. Many of the new releases can be included in your binge-watch list. From Shaitaan to Heera Mandi, several web series and movies have been released this week between April 28 to May 4. Here is the full list of recent OTT releases of the week.1. Shaitaan - Netflix'Shaitaan' will be released on Netflix on 4 May. The film is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. Reports had stated that the film starring R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj was made with a budget of ₹65 crore. The film presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film Read: Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Fan-favourite TVF web series is back on THIS date2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar -

NetflixThe 8 episode Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series was released on Netlfix on May 1. It is set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. The series stars cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha.3. Manjummel Boys - Disney HotstarHit Malayalam drama 'Manjummel Boys' which was released in theatres in February this year will now be released on Disney Hotstar on May 5. The film is directed by Chidambaram, 'Manjummel Boys' stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Ganapathi among others. The film draws inspiration from true events. It portrays the tale of a group of friends who encounter a misfortune during their vacation at the Guna caves in 2006. Speaking of it's box office collection, the film reportedly raked in more than ₹200 crore globally.

4. The Veil- Disney HotstarThe web-series was released on Disney + Hotstar on April 30. The new eposide for the show will be releasing every Tuesday at 12.30 pm. The series is about two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies. It stars Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, Joana Biderio, James Purefoy among others.

5.

The Idea of You - Amazon PrimeThe Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine released on Amazon Prime on May 2. The romantic film tells the story of a 40-year-old divorcee and owner of a Silver Lake art gallery. After taking her teenage daughter to Coachella, she finds herself romantically involved with a 24-year-old heartthrob from the boy band August Moon.6. The Broken News - ZEE5The Breaking News 2' was released on ZEE5 on May 3 onwards. Directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra, 'Broken News' revolves around the world of news reporting. The upcoming season features Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. In the first season, Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya) is falsely accused of terrorism and imprisoned. However, the sequel focuses on Radha's quest for vengeance against Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat).

MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108169781