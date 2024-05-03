Tennis: Lehecka Advances To SF After Medvedev Retires In Madrid

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, May 3 (IANS) Jiri Lehecka claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal berth at the Madrid Open after Daniil Medvedev withdrew injured at one set down (6-4).

The world No. 31 Czech player's surprise run through the rounds has now produced his best result at a Masters 1000 event and his sixth semifinal on tour.

Lehecka is playing his first tournament of the clay swing after withdrawing from Monte-Carlo and Barcelona due to a right vertebra problem.

The first set was progressing at a lightning pace, with just 5 games completed in the first 15 minutes and just three points won on the return. However, the battle of serves was soon interrupted by a medical time-out, requested by Medvedev when he was 3-2 ahead.

After his return from the locker room, Medvedev looked uncomfortable as he tried to fend off Lehecka, but somehow managed to take the game to 40-30.

However, the pain was clearly not going away and two unforced errors on his own serve (one on the forehand and the other on the backhand) gifted his opponent two break points. Jiri pounced on his opportunity, Madrid Open reports.

After Medvedev's double misstep, the match went with serve until the world No. 4 was unable to avoid another mishap in game nine, from which he never recovered. At 5-4 ahead, Lehecka was clinical as he sealed the set unchallenged (6-4).

Medvedev immediately tested himself with a sprint to his bench, where he decided to bring his participation at this year's Mutua Madrid Open to an end, along with his opportunity to rise to number 3 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will be Lehecka's next obstacle en route to the final. The Canadian is another player who has never lifted a title in the tour's highest category, and he comes into the match well-rested after the absence of Jannik Sinner from their quarterfinal.