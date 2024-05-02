CNH Brand Supports Women In Construction

(MENAFN- 3BL) CASE Construction Equipment , a CNH brand, highlights the inspiring story of a construction professional who is always in pursuit of improving her skills in the sector.

Historically, women in construction have faced major challenges, including gender discrimination and lack of equal opportunities. However, they have persevered and made significant strides in the fight for equality in the industry.

In a story where passion and attitude are essential pillars, CASE presents the story of Lina Marcela Gonzalez Vásquez, Commercial Coordinator of the dealer Partequipos , the official distributor for CASE in Colombia. "The word that best defines what work means to me is "fulfillment", says Lina,“Every day, having the opportunity to contribute, grow professionally, and achieve goals within my field of work gives me a sense of satisfaction and personal accomplishment that I find invaluable."

In her day-to-day work, Lina plays a fundamental role, supporting and sustaining the commercial process to promote the development of each sales opportunity, providing accompaniment to both commercial advisors and others involved. In addition, she oversees the negotiation processes with international suppliers, always maintaining a results-oriented approach, with a high level of productivity and quality in her work.

Women play a prominent role throughout the sector's value chain, which has increased in recent years. "Personally, I am optimistic about the growing presence of women in a male-dominated sector like mine. Participation not only fosters gender equality, but also enriches our work environment with a variety of perspectives and skills."

12 years of hard work later, Lina still finds herself in a position to learn more about her field every day. "My journey in the heavy machinery field has taught me the importance of adaptability, effective communication, and continuous learning. I have learned to face challenges with flexibility and determination, to value customer satisfaction, and to constantly look for opportunities to improve my skills. These learnings have been fundamental for my personal and professional growth in the field," said Lina.

Since 2016, Partequipos has been an official CASE distributor in the Latin American country. Currently, it has points of sale in seven of the main cities of the country, providing coverage and assistance at a national level, ensuring a comprehensive and effective service throughout the territory.

From strategic locations, the distributor offers the wide portfolio of the brand's construction line, highlighting skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, motor graders, excavators, among others, equipment that plays a fundamental role in the growth and development of the country.

Sharing Lina's story is a demonstration of CNH's commitment to integrating diverse experiences and perspectives into the work of its brands and dealers. The company continuously supports women in Ag and Construction to continue Breaking New Ground.