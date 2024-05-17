India Lose One Paris 2024 Quota After WADA Provisionally Suspends Boxer Parveen For Whereabouts Failure: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India have lost one Paris Olympics 2024 boxing quota after the World Anti Doping Authority (WADA) provisionally suspended Parveen Hooda for whereabouts failures, sources told IANS.

Woman boxer Hooda was set to represent the country in the quadrennial event in the 57kg category. As per the sources, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will send Hooda's potential replacement to the qualifiers next month to earn a quota back.

"India lost the Olympic quota as boxer Parveen Hooda provisionally suspended by WADA (failure to inform about her whereabouts). Now, BFI will send another boxer in 57 kg to the qualifier next month," sources told IANS on Friday.

"In boxing, quota is of the player, so now that she is suspended, another boxer will be sent to qualifiers," the source added.

It has been reported that Hooda accumulated three whereabouts failures between April 2022 and March 2023. Athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must submit quarterly whereabouts updates.

Hooda was among the four female boxers, who have qualified for the Paris Olympics along with Nikhat Zareen (flyweight), Preeti Sai Pawar (bantamweight) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (middleweight).