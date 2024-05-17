Qatar, Ecuador Discuss Commerce And Investment Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met yesterday, Ecuador's Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries,
H E Sonsoles García León on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Qatar Economic Forum powered by Bloomberg. The meeting witnessed discussing topics of common interest in aim of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in commerce, investment, and industry, in addition to exchanging views on the topics in the forum's agenda. During the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted Qatar's economic policies that proved successful in supporting the private sector, reviewing incentives, legislations, and opportunities available in the country that aim to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.
