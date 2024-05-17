Teaser Of Kannada Comedy Drama 'Powder' Presents Fun Feast With Doses Of Action, Romance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The makers of Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, and Sharmiela Mandre-starrer light-hearted Kannada film 'Powder' on Friday released the teaser of the youthful comedy, promising a laughter riot.

The one-minute, 45-second video begins with a message -- Powder: 'A fun-Indian film from the Kannada film industry', and it uncovers the underlying emotions of greed, lust, love, and the need for people to be affable, loved, and wanted.

The video promises to be a hilarious caper featuring a bunch of down-on-their-luck small-town youngsters with big ambitions attempting to get rich quickly and stumbling every step of the way while being sought after by various enemies and frenemies all along. At the heart of this is a mysterious 'Powder' that is both high in demand and value.

Speaking about the film, Karthik Gowda of KRG and Arunabh Kumar of TVF said: "Our endeavour is to tell rich, diverse stories that celebrate young adults in every way. 'Powder' is our first collaboration and hopefully a testament to that. We have been fans of some amazing youth-oriented comedies like 'Delhi Belly', 'Fukrey' franchise, and the recently released 'Madgaon Express', etc., and through our feature, we believe we have created a laugh-out-loud entertainer for Kannada audiences and young adults everywhere."

"We hope you enjoy the film, and we remain committed to bringing you even more fresh and interesting stories in the future," they added.

The movie marks TVF's foray into motion pictures and their first Kannada presentation.

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna and produced by Karthik Gowda, Yogi G. Raj, Vijay Subramaniam, and Arunabh Kumar, it also stars Rangayana Raghu, Anirudh Acharya, and others.

The film is set to hit screens on July 12.