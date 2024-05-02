(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sitka, New Gold, Orogen at 52-Week High on News
Dynacor, Loblaw, Thomson Reuters at 52-Week Highs on News Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.23 Thursday. Dynacor announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Corporation's request to renew a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program, through which Dynacor may purchase, for cancellation, up to 2,928,607 common shares or approximately 10% of the public float (29,286,075 common shares as of April 22).
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $154.30 Thursday. Loblaw announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Loblaw of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). The TSX notice provides that Loblaw may, during the 12-month period commencing May 6, 2024 and terminating May 5, 2025 , purchase up to 15,336,875 of Loblaw's common shares (Common Shares), representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, by way of a NCIB on the TSX or through alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX or under applicable law.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $222.00 Thursday. Thomson Reuters today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Total company revenues up 8% / organic revenues up 9% Adjusted EPS , which excludes the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $1.11 per share from $0.84 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $69.59 Thursday. No news stories available today.
BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $62.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.18 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.34 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.35 Thursday. No news stories available today.
goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $181.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.
kneat inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.63 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.84 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.13 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.40 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Wilton Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Zedcor Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.18 Thursday. No news stories available today.
