(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sitka, New Gold, Orogen at 52-Week High on News

Highlander, Basin, Sitka at 52-Week Highs on NewsAbraSilver, Newcore, Alphamin at 52-Week Highs on NewsAbraSilver, Adventus, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs on NewsCannabix, Methanex, Tricon at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 2, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Dynacor, Loblaw, Thomson Reuters at 52-Week Highs on News Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.23 Thursday. Dynacor announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Corporation's request to renew a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program, through which Dynacor may purchase, for cancellation, up to 2,928,607 common shares or approximately 10% of the public float (29,286,075 common shares as of April 22).Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $154.30 Thursday. Loblaw announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Loblaw of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). The TSX notice provides that Loblaw may, during the 12-month period commencing May 6, 2024 and terminating May 5, 2025 , purchase up to 15,336,875 of Loblaw's common shares (Common Shares), representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, by way of a NCIB on the TSX or through alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX or under applicable law.Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $222.00 Thursday. Thomson Reuters today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Total company revenues up 8% / organic revenues up 9% Adjusted EPS , which excludes the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $1.11 per share from $0.84 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $69.59 Thursday. No news stories available today.BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $62.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.18 Thursday. No news stories available today.Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.34 Thursday. No news stories available today.Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.35 Thursday. No news stories available today.goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $181.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.kneat inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.63 Thursday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.84 Thursday. No news stories available today.Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.13 Thursday. No news stories available today.Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.40 Thursday. No news stories available today.Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Wilton Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Zedcor Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.18 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks