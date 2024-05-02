Escalation Of Student Protests In American Universities And Violent Police Confrontation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Protests by students in various American universities condemning the war in Gaza have faced extensive suppression by security forces, potential suspension by universities, and arrests by the police in this country.

In a report published today, Thursday, May 2nd, the Guardian delves into the various dimensions of these protests, indicating their widespread nature across the United States and the significant number of students involved in these demonstrations.

According to The Guardian's report, at the University of California, hundreds of police officers equipped with anti-riot gear have besieged protesting students. So far, more than a thousand supporters of the pro-Palestinian camp in California have been arrested by the police.

In other universities across America, including the University of Los Angeles, long lines of police have formed in front of protesting students, and orders have been issued to arrest over a thousand students.

The Guardian has dubbed these student protests as the largest since the anti-Vietnam War demonstrations in the 1960s and has written that students across the United States are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of their universities from Israeli companies and arms suppliers to the Israeli army.

