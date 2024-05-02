Washington Sanctions Five Individuals, Entities Linked To Hezbollah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 2 (KUNA) -- The United States Thursday designated five individuals and two entities in connection with sanctions evasion by U.S.-designated Hezbollah financial advisor Hassan Moukalled.

These efforts have enabled Moukalled to continue to support the terrorist group and its leadership, US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said in a news statement.

The United States remains committed to deterring and disrupting terrorist financing and identifying its enablers, he said.

Today's action is another reminder that there are consequences for enablers of terrorist groups who facilitate sanctions evasion through businesses posing as legitimate investments, he noted.

Meanwhile, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said "Hezbollah continues to rely on seemingly legitimate business investments and key facilitators to generate revenue for the group's operations, including its destabilizing attacks across Israel's northern border".

The United States remains focused on relentlessly pursuing Hezbollah's key revenue sources and constraining its ability to further destabilize the region, he added. (end)

amm







MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108168100