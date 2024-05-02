Simplifying Healthcare Appointments: How Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Is Revolutionizing Online Booking With A Patient-Focused Approach

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In an era where convenience and efficiency stand as pillars of service delivery,

HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK)

has introduced an innovative online patient booking system, akin to how OpenTable simplifies restaurant reservations. This seamless integration of technology and healthcare is transforming how patients interact with medical services, ensuring that setting up a doctor's appointment is as easy as booking a dinner date.

The Booking Process: Tailored for Simplicity and Flexibility

HealthLynked's online booking system is designed with the user experience at the forefront. The process is straightforward: patients select their preferred doctor, date, and whether they prefer a morning or afternoon appointment. This flexibility not only enhances convenience but also allows...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to HLYK are available in the company's newsroom at



Third-Party Content

The TMW website may contain Third-Party Content articles and other content submitted by third parties, including articles submitted through the TMW Premium Partnership Program. All opinions, statements and representations expressed by such third parties are theirs alone and do not express or represent the views and opinions of TMW or its affiliates and owners. Content created by third parties is the sole responsibility of such third parties, and TMW does not endorse, guarantee or make representations concerning the accuracy and completeness of any third-party content. You acknowledge that by TMW providing you with this internet portal that makes accessible to you the ability to view third party content through the TMW site, TMW does not undertake any obligation to you as a reader of such content or assume any liability relating to such third-party content. TMW expressly disclaims liability relating to such third-party content. TMW and its members, affiliates, successors, assigns, officers, directors, and partners assume no responsibility or liability that may arise from the third-party content, including, but not limited to, responsibility or liability for claims for defamation, libel, slander, infringement, invasion of privacy and publicity rights, fraud, or misrepresentation, or an private right of action under the federal securities laws of the United States or common law. Notwithstanding the foregoing, TMW reserves the right to remove third-party content at any time in its sole discretion. By viewing this third-party content, you acknowledge that you have viewed, read fully, accepted and agreed to all terms of the Disclaimer at

.

The disclaimers on the TMW website are applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published are at:



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN