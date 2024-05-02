Ministry Issues New Format Of Disability Parking Permit In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A new format of the Disability Parking Permit in Qatar has been introduced, announced Ministry of Interior (MoI). The Ministry stated that the new format was made according to approved standards and has been designed with the latest technical specifications.

It further stated that the new format for the permit is in line with regulating the use of disabled parking spaces in the country. The Ministry also affirmed that old permits will continue to be valid until their expiration date.

The terms and conditions of use of the Disability Parking Permit are as follows:

1. Parking in disabled spaces is prohibited if the disabled person is not inside the vehicle.

2. The permit must be displayed clearly and prominently behind the front windshield.

3. If a vehicle is parked in a disabled parking space and the permit holder is not present, the General Directorate of Traffic has the right to issue a violation and withdraw the permit.

4. The General Directorate of Traffic, the issuing authority of the permit, must be notified within 48 hours in case of its loss.

5. When found, the permit should be handed over to the nearest police station or Traffic Directorate branch.

6. The Permit that does not carry a stamp of the issuing authority, is considered void.

7. Unauthorized use of the permit will result in permit suspension and violation issuance.

8. Using the permit or displaying it when the disabled person is not present in the vehicle is prohibited.