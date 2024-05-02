Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Saudi Vice Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Thursday with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khereiji.

Cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop were discussed at the meeting, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as developments in Sudan.