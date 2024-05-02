Maneka Gandhi's Assets Declared: From 3.5 Kg Gold To Rifle And More; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, an eight-time MP, has seen a significant increase in her assets over the last five years, according to the affidavit filed by her while filing nomination for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

The total declared assets of eight-time MP, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi are worth Rs 97.17 crore. This was revealed in an affidavit filed by her on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur while running for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.





Out of the total assets, Rs 45.97 crore was movable assets and Rs 51.20 crore was immovable. In 2019, her bank's balance was Rs 18.47 crore, up from Rs 17.83 crore.

Her profits indicated development in debentures, shares and bonds which she reported to have acquired revenue worth Rs 24.30 crore, which was Rs 5.55 crore in 2019.

Similarly, her post office savings also showed increase as she earned Rs 81.01 lakh.

In 2019, her earning was Rs 43.32 lakh.





As to the affidavit, she possesses 3.415 kilogramme gold and 85 kg silver worth Rs 2.82 crore, along with a Rs 40,000 worth of weapon.

Maneka Gandhi filed her nomination papers from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by Nishad Party President and Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad and Apna Dal leader and cabinet minister Ashish Patel.

She expressed her commitment to do more work in the next five years, particularly in providing more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.