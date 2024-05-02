(MENAFN- Baystreet) Shutterstock Falls on Buying Envato

Five of the Top Healthcare AI Stocks to Buy and Hold Today

One of the most interesting artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities can be found in healthcare, most notably in waiting rooms. For most of us, backed-up waiting rooms – and long wait times – at healthcare clinics have frustrated patients and have led to physician burnout. However, by replacing the current '70s-era system of resource allocation with AI-driven technology, such as the one offered by MedBright (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF), greater efficiency is realized. In fact, its flagship product, MedMatrix allows clinics to better predict patient needs and prioritize resources, leading to higher patient satisfaction and improved clinic revenue.

Aside from MedBright, other top AI companies to be aware of include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), HealWell AI (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), and GE Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC).

Look at MedBright (CSE: MBAI) (OTCQB: MBAIF), For Example

MedBright AI Investments Inc. announced MedMatrix, a product in which it has a significant investment, has launched two new demonstration videos highlighting the capabilities of the MedMatrix AI Reporter and Forecaster.

The videos highlight the key product areas of the MedMatrix Reporter and Forecaster to provide a birds-eye view of clinic operations, including insights into market competition, revenue enhancement opportunities, claim efficiency, and resource efficiency.

“We are excited to release these product demonstrations to show potential customers the power of the MedMatrix platform to consolidate data and provide tangible insights to providers”, said Jaime Gerber, Chairman of Medbright AI.“The ability to provide high fidelity simulations to clinic operators is a truly differentiated product in the market with strong early validation from our beta customers.”

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia announced that leading AI application developers across a wide range of industries are using NVIDIA digital human technologies to create lifelike avatars for commercial applications and dynamic game characters. The results are on display at GTC, the global AI conference held this week in San Jose, Calif., and can be seen in technology demonstrations from Hippocratic AI, Inworld AI, UneeQ and more. NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for speech and animation, NVIDIA NeMo for language, and NVIDIA RTX for ray-traced rendering are the building blocks that enable developers to create digital humans capable of AI-powered natural language interactions, making conversations more realistic and engaging.

HealWell AI, an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Pentavere Research Group has achieved a significant milestone with the publication of a paper validating the use of generative AI to identify rare lung cancer patients. The paper, titled "Real-world Outcomes of Patients with Advanced Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Canada Using Data Extracted by Large Language Model-Based Artificial Intelligence" marks an important moment in the application of AI in precision oncology. This landmark publication is industry's first peer-reviewed paper utilizing AI and large language models to identify rare lung cancer patients using real world electronic health record data, supporting precision oncology efforts, and it showcases HEALWELL's leadership position in developing AI technology applications in healthcare. Aaron Leibtag, CEO of Pentavere, commented,“Pentavere is pushing the boundaries of innovation in healthcare and leveraging AI to address the most pressing challenges facing patients and healthcare providers. We have harnessed this capability into very productive work with world leading pharma and cancer centers to help optimize patient care in lung cancer. We've developed best in class AI that is core to our mission of preventative care. This paper highlights our ability to use generative AI in the real world to unlock key clinical and commercial value."

Butterfly Network, an innovative digital health company transforming care through a unique combination of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology, intuitive software, services and educational offerings that can make medical imaging more accessible than ever before, announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 , and provided a business update. Joseph DeVivo, Butterfly's Chairman and CEO said,“2023 was a transition year for Butterfly as we delivered on our initiatives and focused on rightsizing our business by resizing our cost base, refocusing our product and growth strategy, and investing in our go-to-market channels. The team's hard work in executing our plan has laid a solid foundation for Butterfly to grow on in 2024 and onwards.”

GE Healthcare Technologies announced Revolution RT , a new radiation therapy computed tomography (CT) solution with innovative hardware and software solutions to help increase imaging accuracy, while simplifying simulation workflow for a more personalized and seamless oncology care pathway experience for clinicians and patients. The new Revolution RT is being unveiled at the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO) 2024 Congress in Glasgow, along with an updated and artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced version of the Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) platform, which interfaces with the Spectronic magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Planner. Additionally, the company will showcase the newly acquired MIM Software portfolio, as well as other key innovations from GE HealthCare.

