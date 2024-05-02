Ambassador Affirms EU Backing Of Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, expressed theEuropean Union's commitment to collaborating with Azerbaijan tobolster its leadership during COP29, aiming to advance globalclimate solutions, Azernews reports.
During a meeting with journalists on World Press Freedom Day,the diplomat highlighted climate change as the central focus ofcooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan this year.
Emphasising the enduring partnership between the EU andAzerbaijan, he affirmed the EU's readiness to sustain dialogue anddeepen collaboration. Michalko underscored that combating climatechange will be a prominent global priority this year.
Notably, Azerbaijan is set to host COP29 in November,highlighting its growing role in addressing climate issues on theinternational stage.
