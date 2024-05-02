               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Vietnam Ambassador


5/2/2024 9:11:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday credentials of the newly assigned Ambassador of Vietnam to Kuwait Nguyon Dok Thang.
During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Minister Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador success and development of bilateral relations. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

