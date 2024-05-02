Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Vietnam Ambassador

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday credentials of the newly assigned Ambassador of Vietnam to Kuwait Nguyon Dok Thang. During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Minister Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador success and development of bilateral relations. (end) nma

