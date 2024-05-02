Rajkummar Rao, Srikanth Bolla Beat Mumbai Heat To Play Cricket With Visually Impaired Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) A cricket match was organised in Mumbai for visually impaired children at the Astro Turf, NSCI Club, in the Worli area on Thursday.

The game was played between two teams led by Rajkummar Rao and industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Former India pacer and a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad Zaheer Khan supported the initiative.

Cricketer Zaheer also joined them as he came to watch the match.

Reflecting Srikanth's passion for cricket and his determination to overcome obstacles, the match epitomised inclusivity in sports, showcasing how cricket transcends barriers and disabilities.

Rajkummar's team went on to win the game.

Other than Zaheer and Rajkummar, producer Bhushan Kumar, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani graced the event. Srikanth Bolla himself attended to express his love for cricket.

The match was organised as part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer film 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne'.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is produced by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

The film is set to release on May 10.