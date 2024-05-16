King Meets UN Chief, Warns Of Catastrophic Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting on Thursday with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, warned of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, which demands urgent international action to prevent further exacerbation.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain, His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to maximise the delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Strip, without interruption or delay, said a Royal Court statement.



The King warned against the dangers of obstructing the work of humanitarian relief organisations in Gaza, stressing the need to protect aid workers.

His Majesty and the UN chief reaffirmed the need to maintain support for UNRWA, which is a vital lifeline for nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, in addition to the much needed services it provides to millions of Palestinian refugees elsewhere in the region, the statement said.



The King stressed the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as protecting civilians, reaffirming Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.