King Calls For Enhancing Joint Arab Action, Coordination To Address Common Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday called for enhancing joint Arab action and coordination to address challenges facing the Arab region, including armed outlaw groups that defy state sovereignty.

Delivering Jordan's address to the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, held in Bahrain, the King said,"We must enhance our Arab coordination to address the challenges facing our countries, and to ensure respect for the policy of good neighbourliness and non-intervention in the affairs of Arab states."

Following is the translation of His Majesty's remarks:



“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,

Prayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad,

Your Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa,

Your Highnesses and Excellencies,

Your Excellency, Secretary General of the League of Arab States,

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.





I would like to first express my deep thanks and appreciation to my brother His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to the Kingdom of Bahrain for their hospitality and efforts to host this summit, and to my brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their efforts in organising the previous summit.





My brothers,





Our Arab region is facing a painful and unprecedented reality, as our brethren in Gaza continue to live through a catastrophe caused by the gruesome war, which has undermined all international charters.





The destruction that Gaza witnesses today will leave grave consequences in its wake for the generations that have witnessed death and injustice, and Gaza will need years to recover. What Gaza went through will not bring stability to the region or the world, but more violence and conflict.





This war must stop, and the world must shoulder its moral and humanitarian responsibility to end an ongoing conflict that is over seven decades old, and we must pave the way for the sons and daughters of our Arab nation to a future free of war, death, and destruction.





My brothers,





Bringing peace and security to the region requires that we all step up efforts to support the Palestinian government in carrying out its duties, and to support our Palestinian brethren in gaining their full legitimate rights, and establishing their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.





My brothers,





While we reaffirm our commitment to continuing humanitarian aid delivery to Gazans, in cooperation with Arab and international partners, we stress the need to maintain support for UNRWA to enable it to provide its humanitarian services, and increase funds allocated for this vital organisation.





We must mobilise the international community to prevent the separation of the West Bank and Gaza, or the displacement of Palestinians, and to put an end to the escalation in the West Bank due to unilateral Israeli measures.





As for Jerusalem, we are committed to preserving its historical and legal status quo, and Jordan will continue to safeguard Muslim and Christian holy sites in the city, under the Hashemite Custodianship.





My brothers,





We must enhance our Arab coordination to address the challenges facing our countries, and to ensure respect for the policy of good neighbourliness and non-intervention in the affairs of Arab states.





At the same time, we must counter armed outlaw groups that defy state sovereignty, as well as the actions of these criminal groups, especially drug and arms smuggling, which Jordan has been countering firmly for years, to protect our youth from this external danger.





My brothers,





I hope our next meeting would take place under better conditions for our peoples. We owe it to them to work towards providing them with a future of peace and hope-a future with enhanced economic cooperation among Arab states.





Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.”





The Jordanian delegation at the summit includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan's Permanent Representative at the Arab League Amjad Adaileh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Bahrain Rami Wreikat.



