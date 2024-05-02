Exciting Lineup Of Recreational Events And Educational Activities At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library In May

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 2 May 2024: For the month of May, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organising a series of cultural and recreational events and workshops, for all members of society, to encourage them to read, develop their literary and artistic skills, and enhance their love of knowledge and exploration.

As part of the outdoor events program and the UAE's agenda, the library will participate in the Sharjah Children Reading Festival, which is held between 1 and 12 May. Under the slogan“Once Upon a Hero”, the festival will offer unique services, diverse resources, and creative events and activities. It aims to promote love of reading and culture, and includes presentations, book readings, and interactive workshops.

To begin its rich monthly program, the library will host an interactive workshop entitled“The Setting of the Novel as a Third Character,” by the author Tarek Emam. The workshop will highlight the role and importance of setting, description techniques, use of the senses, diverse environments, creative exercises, research, and practical examples in a novel. Imam will also hold creative writing sessions to allow participants to present their written works, exchange ideas, and improve style.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, and in cooperation with the Great Wall Institute for Teaching Mandarin Chinese Language and Culture, the library will organise an art exhibition held under the slogan“One Belt, One Road”. The exhibition will showcase art pieces by the Institute's students, in addition to celebrating with traditional performances, a Kung Fu show, Oud performance, Arabic calligraphy, and Chinese calligraphy.

The exhibition will also display a wide range of books, documents, and cultural materials that shed light on the common history and key developments in relations between the two countries. The library boasts more than 1,000 Chinese books covering the most prominent cultural, artistic, and historical fields.

The library will also organise an awareness lecture entitled“Digital Addiction and Mental Wellness”. During the session, trainer Rawan Haj Husein, a certified neuro-programming therapist and expert in the field of training and mental health, will shed light on the impacts of excessive social media use on psychological and mental health to youth and students.

In cooperation with Read and Enjoy Book Club, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will hold a panel discussion of the book“The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, to discuss the symbolism and life lessons that the book presents, and explore the inspiring values and ideas that positively affect readers from different cultures.

Furthermore, in collaboration with Dubai Toastmasters, the library will organise a workshop called“Speak with Spark” on the power of humor and creativity in overcoming public speaking fear. Presented by trainer Sheryn Knaider, the workshop will focus on writing a short speech and presenting it to the group for review and comment, in addition to training sessions to improve public speaking skills. The library will also host a second workshop entitled“Communication Skills,” with trainer Maher Al-Husseini, on developing breathing techniques, voice control, physical language and its impact on the audience, as well as effective communication and active listening.

Additionally, in collaboration with Pick a Book Club, the library will present a children's play inspired by the works of the author Lynne Cherry. The play will be adapted from the famous book The Great Kapok Tree: A Tale of the Amazon Rainforest, which serves as a call to leave the rainforest untouched, by following the journey of a man determined to cut down a huge kapok tree, and the unexpected events that follow.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library plays a vital role in promoting culture and knowledge through a cultural and entertainment program that includes rich events and activities throughout the year. It also provides a platform for individuals to develop their skills and expertise through various workshops, to support its vision of building a society that is capable of facing today's pressing challenges.