Endless Days Of Sunshine, Laughter And Perfect Pour

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANSlife) Savour the sun-kissed moments of summer with our handpicked selection of sensational cocktail recipes. Whether you're lounging by the poolside with your beloved or hosting a lively gathering with cherished friends, each sip is designed to evoke the essence of the season and create unforgettable memories.
From Refreshing mixes to tropical delights, Diageo India's cocktails promise a journey to paradise and a burst of flavour, let the following cocktails be the highlight of your summer soirées. Here's to endless days of sunshine, laughter, and the perfect pour!
Malt & Malta
Ingredients:
60 ml Johnnie Walker Blonde
20 ml Malta orange Marmalade
20 ml Fresh lime juice
Few mint leaves
Garnish: Orange peel on the rim of the glass with the spring of mint interested in it
Method: Shake all the ingredients well
Glassware: Nick & Nora
Iced Tea My Way!
Ingredients:
50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
150 ml Carbonated Peach tea brew
Garnish: Fresh Orange Wedge
Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes
Salter Melon Spiritz
Ingredients:
60 ml Black & White
20ml Melon Syrup
15ml Fresh Lime Juice
2gm Salt
120ml Soda Water
Garnish: Muskmelon Slice
Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes
Glassware: Wine Glass
Oak Upwing
Ingredients:
50ml Black Dog
30ml Cold brew coffee
10 ml Vanilla syrup
Garnish: Vanilla Wafer
Method: Shake all the ingredients well
Glassware: Coup
Berry Ginger Dash
Ingredients:
8 pieces Fresh Mulberry
15ml Fresh lime juice
25ml Honey Syrup
10ml Fresh Ginger juice
60ml Soda water
60 ml Gingerale
Garnish: Mint springs, fresh mulberries
Method: Add mulberries to the glass and muddle them. Then add the rest of the ingredients and ice cubes and then add crushed ice to build the cocktail
Glassware: Mule Mug
Beat The Heat
Ingredients:
50 ml Gordons
150 ml Italian Lemonade
Garnish: Italian Lemon Wedges
Method: In a high ball, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes.
IANSlife can be contacted at ...
MENAFN02052024000231011071ID1108165555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.