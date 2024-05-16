Heatwave Alert In 8 States Today. IMD Predicts Wet Spells In These Regions Check Weather Updates In Your Region

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana until May 20,
in Bihar and West Bengal till May 19 and in Odisha on May 19 and 20. Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Gujarat till May 18.
The IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand over the next three days heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over western Rajasthan till May 20 and over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi over the next three days, hot and humid weather conditions were forecast by the IMD for West Bengal on May 17 IMD's press release states,“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days.”Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 23 IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep till May 23. These weather conditions stem from a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast IMD weather bulletin states,“A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 17th May.” Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is likely to experience light rainfall activity till May 19.\"
