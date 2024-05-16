On This Day: Key Events In History On May 17, World Hypertension Day To Removal Of Homosexuality's Mental Illness Tag

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On this day: Several incidents have occurred on May 17 in past years that continue to affect our present. The day is of immense importance for the LGBTQ community, as the World Health Organisation approved homosexuality for the first time in 1990. India witnessed some of the most fierce battles in history today, including the Battle of Kannauj. Take a look at the key events that were held on this day Read: Viral video shows wild bull attacking woman as she tries to save her belongings; netizens ask, 'How dumb can you be?'WHO removal of homosexuality from mental illness list, 1990On May 17, 1990, the WHO removed homosexuality from its mental disease list, paving the way for the legalisation of same-sex marriages in countries across the world. Nearly 14 years after the omission, United States's Massachusetts legalised same-sex marriage Barak as Israel Prime Minister, 1999On May 17, 1999, Ehud Barak became Israel's Prime Minister. He also tried to revive the please negotiations talks with the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). He became Israeli Prime Minister after defeating Benjamin Netanyahu Read: Chennai to face power cut today in THESE areas. Check listWorld Hypertension Day

Every year, World Hypertension is celebrated across the world on May 17. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about hypertension, also called high blood pressure. The disease is also called as slow poison, as it has multiple side effects and sometimes it comes without any symptom

Battle of Kannauj, 1540

The Battle of Kannauj is also known as the Battle of Bilgram. The battle was a significant conflict in Indian history on May 17, 1540. This battle was fought between the Mughal Emperor Humayun and Sher Shah Suri, the founder of the Suri Empire.

Battle of Arras, 1775

The Battle of Arras was a significant military engagement during World War I, occurring from April 9 to May 16, 1917. The battle involved British and Commonwealth forces against the German Empire and was part of a larger Allied offensive on the Western Front

May 17: Notable personalities born on this day

Sugar Ray Leonard, 1956

Sugar Ray Leonard, born Ray Charles Leonard on May 17, 1956, is an American former professional boxer, motivational speaker, and occasional actor. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time

Udo Lindenberg, 1946

Udo Lindenberg is a prominent German rock musician, singer, and songwriter, as well as a composer, writer, and painter. Born on May 17, 1946, in Gronau, Germany, he is one of the most influential and enduring figures in German music, mainly known for his contributions to the development of German rock music and his role in popularizing it in the German-speaking world.



