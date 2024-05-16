'Even Pakistan Knows India Is Becoming Powerful Country', Says Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted Pakistani leader's positive remarks on India, saying even the Islamic nation is acknowledging India's growth as“powerful nation”. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate said India will rank third globally in terms of wealth by 2027.“One of our neighbours, who has never spoken well of our country, and today their leaders are India is becoming a powerful country, and Pakistan is still backward. The perception of India has changed worldwide. Leaders of all nations are now saying that the 21st century belongs to India,” he said as quoted by ANI.

Rajnath Singh is cintesting for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, competing against Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Ravidas Mehrotra and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Sarwar Malik. The voting for the Lucknow parliamentary seat is scheduled for May 20, coinciding with the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.'India reached the Moon'His remarks came after Pakistani MP Syed Mustafa on Wednesday compared the achievements of India and Pakistan during his speech at the National Assembly.“The world is reaching the moon. But today, in Karachi, innocent children are dying by falling into open gutters”,\" he said.

\"On the same screen, there's this news that India has reached the Moon, and just after two seconds, a news flash says a child was killed after falling into an open drain in Karachi...,\" the leader of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) added.

'Hope Pakistan gets leader like PM Modi'

Besides this, Baltimore-based Pakistani American businessman Sajid Tarar also appreciated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a strong leader who has taken India to new heights. He hoped that Pakistan also gets a leader like him, while acknowledging India's rise in 2024.

“Modi is a remarkable leader. He's a natural-born leader. He is the one prime minister who has visited Pakistan in adverse circumstances and risked his political capital. I'm expecting that Modi ji will start dialogue and trade with Pakistan,\" Tarar had told PTI.

On the other hand, Tarar highlighted Pakistan's economic crisis and raised questions about PM Shehbaz Sharif's decision to give financial aid to the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.“Pakistan is going through an economic crisis. Inflation is high. Petrol prices are high. The IMF wants to increase taxes. Electricity costs have gone up. We are not able to export. The protest in PoK is mainly due to the increase in electricity bills,\" he had said.

