Pink Lipsticks And Green Thumbs: Mary Kay Inc. Celebrates 60 Years Of Sustainable Beauty With Special Tree Planting Event In Lewisville

(MENAFN- 3BL) DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /3BL/ - Mary Kay Inc ., a corporate leader in global sustainability, is strengthening its roots in Lewisville. On May 10, the company partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation and Keep Lewisville Beautiful to host a tree planting event at Railroad Park to celebrate Mother Nature and Mother's Day.

“Through partnerships with organizations like the Arbor Day Foundation, Mary Kay is making positive environmental impact in ecosystems where we operate around the world,” said Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay, Inc., and grandson of Mary Kay Ash .“But change starts in your own backyard. We enjoyed 'sprucing' up the community by planting trees that will benefit local families for generations to come.”

Mary Kay volunteers planted 60 native trees along the trails and waterways in Railroad Park, symbolizing the company's 60th anniversary of enriching the lives of women and their families worldwide and protecting the planet. The park is four miles from Mary Kay's state-of-the art Richard R. Rogers (R3) Manufacturing/R&D Center. Trees planted at this location directly impact Lewisville communities by providing much-needed shade in community spaces, enhancing the beautification of recreational areas, and providing important ecosystem benefits in the Trinity River watershed.

"We are thrilled to see Mary Kay contribute to the tree canopy of Lewisville,” said TJ Gilmore, Mayor of Lewisville .“This initiative is not only a breath of fresh air for our city but a testament to the flourishing partnership between our community and a corporation that continuously gives back. Together, we're making Lewisville a better place to live and work."

Mary Kay's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation stretches back more than 16 years-and in that time, the company has helped plant 1.4 million trees around the world . Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

“The Arbor Day Foundation is dedicated to helping our local planting partners unlock the transformative power of trees in their community,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation .“Trees clean our air, cool our cities, and improve the lives of the people around them. We're happy to partner again with Mary Kay and Keep Lewisville Beautiful to maximize the impact of the urban canopy and inspire more people to engage with nature in a meaningful way.”

Keep Lewisville Beautiful is a local environmental nonprofit that partners with organizations to plant trees and provide residents opportunities to care for Lewisville's tree canopy on public lands.

“Tree planting is an investment in our community's future”, said Amy Wells, Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful. “These trees will help create shade for families visiting Railroad Park, provide habitat to local wildlife, and will provide a multitude of ecological benefits for our local environment. Keep Lewisville Beautiful is excited to partner with Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation to increase Lewisville's tree canopy and make a visible difference in our community with Mary Kay volunteers. Their donation to our community and KLB will go a long way towards keeping Lewisville beautiful.”

Following the planting, the Lewisville Parks Department is committed to long-term maintenance and upkeep of the trees with supplemental watering, pruning, and care.

Did you know:



R3 Manufacturing/R&D Center in Lewisville is named in honor of Mary Kay Inc.'s cofounder and Mary Kay Ash's son, Richard R. Rogers.

Built on 26 acres of land, R3 features state-of-the-art R&D laboratories and cutting-edge manufacturing technology.

57% of products manufactured at R3 are exported to Mary Kay's international markets.

R3 production capacity is up to 1.1. million products per day. The facility boasts 20 product-packaging lines and 21 processing vessels and mixing tanks. R3 is LEED Building Design and Construction Silver-Certified facility.

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal , find us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , or follow us on Twitter .

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.

About Keep Lewisville Beautiful

Keep Lewisville Beautiful (KLB) is a non-profit and award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful. KLB's mission is to“engage the citizens of Lewisville through service and education to enhance their community environment”. Our vision is to partner with the community to promote environmental quality, making Lewisville the best place to live, work, and play. Annually, KLB volunteers contribute over 10,000 volunteer hours towards litter abatement, environmental education, and beautification programs, and remove 25+ TONS of trash from community green spaces and waterways. Learn more at keeplewisvillebeautiful .