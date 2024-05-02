Missile Attack On Odesa: Nova Poshta Branch Damaged, No Employees Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, a Russian ballistic missile strike damaged a depot and cargo branch of Nova Poshta. Fortunately, employees were not injured.
Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, a co-founder of the company, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"An enemy missile attack on depot 1 and cargo branch No. 4 of Nova Poshta in Odesa. Fortunately, everyone is alive! All 18 people who were on shift managed to hide in a bomb shelter," the post reads.
According to preliminary data, about 900 parcels were affected. The company will compensate customers for their losses and launch a project to restore the premises, Popereshnyuk said.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa on May 1, civilian infrastructure was damaged, 14 people were injured, and one man was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
Photo: Oleh Kiper / Telegram
