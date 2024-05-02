Azerbaijan Collaborates With Global Allies On Cable Project Beneath Black Sea: Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan is closely collaborating with the World Bank, theAsian Development Bank, and other global partners to effectivelyexecute the initiative of laying a cable beneath the Black Sea,Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance and Governor forAzerbaijan at ADB, said, Azernews reports.

During the panel discussion "Middle Corridor: Rebuilding theties between Europe and Asia," Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan'sMinister of Finance and Governor for Azerbaijan at ADB, highlightedAzerbaijan's active involvement in the project. He emphasised theimmense renewable energy potential of the Caspian Sea region.

Sharifov articulated that the primary objective of the projectis to transport electricity through the seabed, thereby enhancingthe energy generation capabilities of both Georgia andAzerbaijan.

Regarding Azerbaijan's stance, he emphasised the nation'scommitment to an energy transition strategy, aiming to graduallyreplace fossil fuel-based electricity generation with renewableenergy sources.