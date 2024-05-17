Azerbaijan's Ambassador To Turkiye Discusses Bilateral Co-Op With His Omani Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov discussedbilateral cooperation between the countries with his Omanicounterpart Saif Al-Jahwari, Azernews reports, citing the embassy'spress service.

"Ambassador Rashad Mammadov received the Ambassador of Oman SaifAl-Jahwari. During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues ofbilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman," the embassypointed out.

It should be recalled that on May 15, the Azerbaijani ambassadormet with the chairman of the Turkish delegation to NATO, MevludÇavuşoğlu.