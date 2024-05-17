Algerian Man Found Alive In Neighbor's House After 26 Years Missing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In an interesting event, an Algerian man who had been missing for about 26 years was finally found in the home of his neighbor, just a few steps from his own house.

Foreign media recently reported that this man, now 45 years old, known as Omar bin Omaira, had disappeared at the age of 19 during the Algerian civil war in 1998.

According to reports, this man was found in a deplorable state on Tuesday, alive and well, in the storage room of his neighbor's house, precisely at the time when a relative of the person who had abducted Omar posted on social media, announcing his survival.

However, after this news was published, Omar's family once again started searching for him, and the Algerian Public Prosecutor's Office began investigating the case.

Nevertheless, the Algerian Public Prosecutor promptly ordered the investigation to begin and sent police forces to the aforementioned house, where upon arrival, the police found the missing person and arrested the 61-year-old suspect.

Omar has currently been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment of mental and psychological problems, while he also claims that the suspect had killed his dog.

Authorities have not provided further details about the motive and reason behind Omar's abduction by this man.

This incident occurred while Omar's family had previously tried for years to find him with the help of the police, but received no clues about his whereabouts.

