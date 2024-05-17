BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence, Demands His Resignation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday protested outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal and demanded his resignation.

Holding bangles, they protested outside CM Kejriwal's residence and raised slogans against him for maintaining silence over the incident.

Expressing their outrage, the women leaders argued that if such an atrocity happened against a woman Rajya Sabha MP at the Chief Minister's residence and Kejriwal did not take any action, then he should step down from the post.

After recording the statement of Maliwal, Delhi Police on Thursday lodged an FIR. The incident had occurred at CM Kejriwal's official residence on Monday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance and issued a summon to CM Kejriwal's Personal Secretary and accused in the case Bibhav Kumar to appear before it on Friday.