Azerbaijan's Tank Units Hold Intensive Combat Training Sessions

The tank units of the Azerbaijan Army hold combat trainingsessions under the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

During the sessions held at the combined arms training range,tasks on overcoming natural and artificial obstacles, controllingcombat vehicles, and attacking an imaginary enemy by advancing fromdepth were accomplished.

The assigned tasks of destroying detected targets from weaponsmounted on armoured vehicles in motion and motionless states werealso fulfilled.

The tankmen demonstrated high professionalism in the sessionsheld to improve their combat capabilities.

