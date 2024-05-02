Azerbaijan, Italy Poised For Extensive Collaboration Across Various Sectors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, helddiscussions with Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the ItalianChamber of Deputies, who was on a visit to Azerbaijan toparticipate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Azernews reports.

The talks primarily focused on bilateral and multilateralcooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the prevailingregional dynamics in the post-conflict phase. Both partiesunderscored the significance of parliamentary diplomacy inadvancing the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijanand Italy, alongside stressing the importance of high-levelengagements and dialogue. They highlighted extensive opportunitiesfor further collaboration across various sectors, includingeconomy, trade, energy security, transportation, education, andculture.

They also highlighted the establishment of the Italy-AzerbaijanUniversity in Azerbaijan as a noteworthy initiative to bolstereducational cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided insights into the historicalArmenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the existing regional landscape in theaftermath of the conflict, ongoing large-scale reconstruction anddevelopment efforts in the liberated territories, as well as thereconciliation and peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia,and the regional challenge posed by landmines.

Furthermore, both sides exchanged perspectives on other mattersof mutual interest.