President Ilham Aliyev Receives Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker, State Duma Committee Chair

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedKonstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council ofthe Russian Federation, and Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of theState Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration andRelations with Compatriots, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.