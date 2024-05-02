Gargash Insurance Working Round The Clock To Fasten The Claim Process For Customers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) On average, Gargash Insurance receives about 140 motor insurance claims per week. However, last week was an exception. In the week of record-breaking rainfall in the UAE, we received about fivetimes the number by the weekend, with over 700 claims registered for motor insurance alone across the emirates. "We are working round the clock to help our customers initiate the claims process and ensure the documentation is correct," said Rajendran M, deputy managing director, Gargash Insurance.

The unprecedented rainfall last week in the UAE caught its residents off guard and had a detrimental impact on many vehicles and properties. Cars were stranded on roads when water levels rose on the main arterial highways and by-lanes of the emirates, forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles.

"A comprehensive motor insurance policy with appropriate cover extension is what we advise our customers " Rajendran added.

"Claims have been increasing for both motor and non-motor insurance. We have formed a special task force and doubled the number of workforce handling claims to cope with the rising number of claims and ensure that every case is dealt with with utmost consideration. We have been working even on the weekends to ensure customers can start their claims and get their vehicles repaired as soon as possible," he added.

The company's digital platform has been a major strength during this time, as it has kept customers informed through social media and made it even easier to register claims online. Customers can upload the required documents (viz, Police Report, Emirates ID, Driving License, Registration/Mulkiya, and photos of damaged/submerged vehicles) for faster claims processing. They are also assigned a dedicated claims officer to oversee their request online.

For those still struggling to initiate claims for motor insurance, Rajendran suggests the first step is to obtain a police report. "In normal circumstances, it doesn't take more than 48 hours to get repairs authorized from insurance companies in the case of a motor claim. But the present situation is an exception. People should anticipate some delay, but with the correct documentation, claims are being processed and vehicles are getting repaired."

Going forward Rajendran points out. "Essential policies for individuals apart from Motor Insurance include home insurance. Extreme weather incidents like this indicate how important it is to ensure that proper and adequate home insurance coverage is taken to protect your valuable assets whether it be homes or contents."

Similarly, Rajendran recommends business owners and organizations review their insurance arrangements, if necessary, in consultation with a professional insurance broker to ensure that their current insurance protection is in keeping with their needs especially considering that there seems to be a trend of both increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events in the UAE. Many businesses still do not buy business interruption policies. In this instance, such a policy would have covered not only material damages but also loss of profits due to shutting down of the business.

"The goal is not only to provide 360-degree coverage but also conduct a true assessment of the risks involved, which ideally can be done with the help of professional insurance brokers." Rajendran explained.

In the case of motor insurance third-party insurance is mandatory but it is always advisable to buy a comprehensive cover with natural perils and calamities, which we have recently faced.

"As professional intermediaries, we at Gargash Insurance strive to balance the interests between the insurance company and our customers, ensuring that our customers' interests are protected within the parameters of the insurance policy," he concluded.