UDC Welcomes Ministry Of Justice Decision To Register Property Ownership Online

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In response to the recent announcement by the Minister of Justice regarding the online registration of property ownership, United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, expressed its support and optimism towards this strategic initiative. This decision, which comes as part of the ministry's efforts to modernize and develop its legal and service systems, aligns perfectly with Qatar's vision of digitization and excellence in investor services.

UDC believes that the digitalization of property registration procedures will significantly benefit the private sector, particularly in the real estate development industry. This move will not only attract more foreign investors but also enhance local sales by streamlining procedures and promoting transparency.

The new law governing property registration introduces several innovative provisions aimed at safeguarding the rights and properties of citizens and residents, as well as enhancing legal protections for investments. It reflects Qatar's commitment to evolving legislative frameworks that support economic growth and investor confidence.

UDC recognizes the importance of digital transformation in aligning with Qatar's National Development Strategy 2024-2030. The amendments to property registration laws are therefore a testament to Qatar's progressive approach towards achieving its national vision and strategic development goals.

By embracing digital solutions, UDC anticipates a smoother and more efficient property registration process, which will ultimately contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of the real estate sector in Qatar.

UDC welcomed the decision by the Ministry of Justice to register property transactions electronically, considering it a significant strategic step that reflects the government's commitment to developing and modernizing the real estate sector and providing property services effectively and distinctively.

This decision aligns with the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve the legal and service environment, showcasing the nation's direction towards digital transformation and enhancing transparency and efficiency in service delivery for investors and citizens.

UDC therefore praised the new decision, as it will enhance confidence among Qatari and foreign investors and facilitate investment-related transactions in the real estate sector, further solidifying its role as a strategic partner in achieving national development goals and contributing to sustainable development.

UDC expressed optimism about the future of Qatar's real estate sector, emphasizing the importance of leveraging digital technologies and digital transformation to achieve comprehensive growth and sustainability in the sector, enhancing the country's investment attractiveness globally.