Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Thursday will be cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, it will be cloudy with scattered rain, thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind, high sea and poor visibility.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 08 - 18 KT/ 40 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 40 KT with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km, decreasing to 1 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km/1 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 5 ft with thundery rain, while offshore, it will be 3 - 6 ft, rises to 10 ft with thundery rain.

