66 Migrants Trying To Cross Channel Rescued Off France Coast

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French authorities rescued 66 irregular migrants, including women and children, as they attempted to cross the Channel to Britain.

The boat laden with people was spotted off the coast of Dieppe, and a coastal motor boat belonging to the French forces provided assistance.

The British government announced earlier on Tuesday the possibility of deporting a specific group of asylum seekers to Rwanda, including 5,700 people by the end of the year, after passing a controversial law aimed at preventing irregular crossings of the Channel.

