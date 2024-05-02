‘Those Who Chant Jai Shri Ram Are Bhikaris’: Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage Stirs Another Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During a fervent declaration amid an election rally in Jugula village, Kagavada taluk, located in Belagavi district, Congress MLA Raju Kage castigated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its adherents, labelling them as "beggars lacking momentum" for their continuous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. This statement has ignited yet another uproar as tensions escalate with the Lok Sabha elections looming ahead.

Kage, who has been campaigning vigorously for the Congress candidate, expressed his disdain for the BJP's focus on religious slogans and cultural icons, like the construction of the Ram Mandir, which he argues comes at the expense of development initiatives.“The BJP government at the centre prefers to build temples instead of focusing on true developmental work. Just by building temples, we cannot claim to be developed or superior,” Kage articulated in front of a gathered crowd of Congress workers.

This isn't the first time Kage has landed in hot water for his outspoken views. Previously, he sparked an uproar with a hypothetical question about the political aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's death, which led to a heated debate across political lines.

During his speech, Kage reminisced about his political journey, stating,“I was chanting Jai Shri Ram 40 years ago. What the BJP is doing now is nothing new.” He expressed confidence in his ability to counter the BJP's narrative but chose a different path, saying,“I am very capable of replying to those who chant Jai Shri Ram, but answering them is not my level. We should not stoop to the same level; they are 'Bhikaris.”

Kage's strategy for the upcoming elections involves urging voters to look beyond religious slogans and evaluate the party's policies on development.“To give a proper answer to all this, you have to vote for our party,” he declared, promising leadership that keeps development at the forefront.

