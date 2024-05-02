CBK: USD Drops To KD 0.307

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 2 (KUNA) -- Exchange rate of the US dollar on Thursday dropped 0.11 percent against the Kuwaiti dinar trading at KD 0.307 and the euro rose by 0.45 percent to KD 0.329 compared to Wednesday's rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound rose by 0.35 percent to KD 0.385, the Swiss franc moved up by 0.40 percent trading at KD 0.335 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.0022.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)

