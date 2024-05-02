Jeremiah Manele Elected As Solomon Islands' New PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HONIARA, Solomon Islands, May 2 (NNN-PINA) – Foreign minister, Jeremiah Manele, was elected as the Solomon Islands' new prime minister, by members of parliament today, Governor General of the Solomon Islands, David Vunagi, announced.

Manele defeated opposition leader, Matthew Wale, in a 31-to-18 vote, in the newly elected 50-seat parliament, Vunagi said, following a secret ballot, this morning.

One member of parliament did not participate in the vote because she could not arrive in Honiara in time, due to a long distance to the capital, a source from the governing Ownership, Unity and Responsibility Party (OUR Party) said.

Manele will take over the office from Manasseh Sogavare, who announced on Monday, his withdrawal from running for a new term.– NNN-PINA

