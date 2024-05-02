Jeff Goldblum To Financially Cut Off Kids, Teach Them To Be Self-Sufficient

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Actor Jeff Goldblum has revealed his unconventional parenting philosophy aimed at making his children more "self-sufficient".
The actor emphasised the importance of teaching them the value of hard work and independence.
In a podcast 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi', Goldblum said: "Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat."
He underscored his belief in the merit of learning to navigate life's challenges without a safety net. Goldblum's approach to parenting is rooted in a desire for his children to find their passion and pursue what they love, a path he's gratefully been able to follow in his own career, reports aceshowbiz.
The actor, married to Canadian dancer Emilie Livingston, became a father later in life and regards this timing as beneficial, allowing him to impart meaningful wisdom and values to his sons.
MENAFN02052024000231011071ID1108164766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.