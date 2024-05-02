Death Toll From Floods In Kenya Rises To 181

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kenya, floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that began in March have killed 181 people.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuter .

In the city of Mai Mahiu, where at least 48 people died in the floods on April 29, two bodies were pulled from the rubble on Wednesday, said Felix Mayo, regional manager of the Kenya Red Cross. He noted that the military with sniffer dogs joined the search for the victims.

Earlier, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said that the total number of people killed in the country as a result of the disaster had risen to 179.

In addition, in the municipality of Kitengela, 33 kilometers from the capital Nairobi, Red Cross staff helped rescue residents of flooded houses and tourists who were stranded in camps in Narok. The National Roads Authority of Kenya reported that the floods had closed a section of the highway leading to the city and at least three other roads in other regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, almost half of Kenya was covered by flash floods. Since mid-March, the country has been experiencing heavy rains, which has led to massive flooding.

