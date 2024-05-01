Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Names New CEO, Outlines Key Components Of Strategic Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leading provider of exquisite gemstone jewelry, has appointed a new CEO and is expanding into proven business channels expected to deliver substantial revenue and shareholder value. According to the announcement, GEMXX founder Jay Maull has retired, and Richard Clowater has been named CEO and chair of the board. Throughout his career, Clowater has worked in upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas projects, establishing a proven track record of leadership. According to the announcement, his strategic vision and innovative approach will be key as GEMXX moves forward in the dynamic market environment. In addition, the announcement noted three key components of its business strategy moving forward: a company refocusing plan that involves working to identify alternative revenue streams that will generate corporate growth and shareholder value; expansion and Innovation, which reflects the company's commitment to identify new markets, strategic ventures and partnerships to drive revenue and shareholder value through untapped opportunities in emerging international markets; and energy market exploration, which involves active negotiations to expand into energy project as GEMXX works to position itself as a significant player in the energy market.“I am excited to lead GEMXX Corporation during the company's expansion journey,” said GEMXX CEO and chair Richard Clowater in the press release.“We are confident in our ability to adapt, innovate and capitalize on new growth opportunities. With a strong focus on expansion and strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for our shareholders.”

To view the full press release, visit



About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of

top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry.

The company's world-class

gemstone cutters and jewelry

designers are

continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about this company, please visit

.

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at



