Farahi Law Firm Welcomes Top Trial Attorney Elizabeth A. Zwibel To Champion Justice And Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, California: Farahi Law Firm proudly announces the addition of Elizabeth A. Zwibel, a top trial attorney with over 35 years of extensive trial experience. Atty. Zwibel's arrival at Farahi Law Firm highlights the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and championing the rights of the seriously injured.



Atty. Zwibel's legal journey began with a Bachelor of Science from Boston University and a Juris Doctor from George Mason University School of Law in 1988. After starting her legal career as a defense litigator in Washington D.C., she transitioned to plaintiff-side litigation, driven by her unwavering dedication to seeking justice.



Throughout her career, Atty. Zwibel has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, including a groundbreaking $28.5 million verdict in a traumatic brain injury case in 2012 and a landmark $53 million product liability verdict against Ford Motor Company in 2013. Her remarkable achievements also include an $11 million verdict for a car accident case in 2017.



Atty. Zwibel's professional accolades include being recognized as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers in the Nation by the National Trial Lawyer Organization and membership in the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. She has also been inducted into the Florida Verdicts Hall of Fame by the Daily Business Review.



By joining Farahi Law Firm, Atty. Zwibel fortifies the firm's reputation for excellence and client-focused advocacy. Her strategic insights and track record of success align perfectly with the firm's commitment to delivering unparalleled legal representation for clients facing complex litigation challenges.



About Farahi Law Firm



Justin For Justice: California's Award-Winning Traumatic Brain & Head Injury Attorney with a Legacy of Outstanding Community Service



Farahi Law Firm (FLF) specializes in brain injury law in California and is committed to representing individuals who have suffered due to the negligence of others. We have a notable track record in helping brain injury victims file claims against negligent parties for the medical treatment they need and the money they deserve. We represent clients in brain injury lawsuits related to the following types of accidents: car accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driving accidents, and slip and fall accidents.



Our firm, led by Attorney Justin Farahi, excels in securing justice for brain injury victims. As California's award-winning traumatic brain and head injury lawyer, Atty. Farahi is committed to the rights of the injured. He knows that brain injuries not only have an impact on the victim's financial stability but also affect their quality of life.



Website:

Address: 5340 Alla Rd Suite 140, Los Angeles, CA 90066, United States

Phone number: 213-772-4037



Company :-Farahi Law Firm

User :- Abby Roman

Email :...

Phone :-3233911747

Mobile:- 3233911747

Url :-