Dasoff Petroleum Wins Iraq Contract

Iraq's Ministerial Council for Energy has recommended awarding the tender number "MOD-2024" for the operation and maintenance of diesel stations in North Diwaniyah, East Diwaniyah, East Karbala, and North Amara to Dasoff Petroleum Service LLC .
The contract price is set at $13.5 per MWh on a "Take and Pay" basis for a period of 5 years, as decided by the Ministry of Electricity's central review and approval committee.
Dasoff, which has an associate company in India, describes itself as a consortium of:
Mohammed Obaid Mohammed DAS Offshore Engineering PVT. LDT. Bhagwan Dhamaji Gawai
