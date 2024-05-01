Dasoff Petroleum Wins Iraq Contract

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministerial Council for Energy has recommended awarding the tender number "MOD-2024" for the operation and maintenance of diesel stations in North Diwaniyah, East Diwaniyah, East Karbala, and North Amara to Dasoff Petroleum Service LLC .

The contract price is set at $13.5 per MWh on a "Take and Pay" basis for a period of 5 years, as decided by the Ministry of Electricity's central review and approval committee.

Dasoff, which has an associate company in India, describes itself as a consortium of:



Mohammed Obaid Mohammed

DAS Offshore Engineering PVT. LDT. Bhagwan Dhamaji Gawai

(Source: PMO)

