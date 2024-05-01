(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The General Directorate for Industrial Development (GDID) , part of the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has granted 219 preliminary licenses for new industrial projects. It has also revealed the specialized services and facilities provided to licensed private sector projects during the first quarter of this year.

The directorate's head, Dr. Ali Ibrahim Jinnan, stated that the licenses were distributed across various industries, including food, construction, chemical, metal, and textiles in different provinces.

Efforts continue to provide specialized services, such as issuing certificates of establishment completion for 10 industrial projects that met required conditions and following up on the allocation of 114 land plots for new industrial projects across all provinces.

Additionally, 227 needs assessments for raw materials and fuel were granted to meet the requirements of industrial projects, and 1,110 industrial projects' identities were renewed.

During the first quarter of the year, the directorate conducted regular inspections of industrial projects across all provinces and reinstated licenses for previously canceled projects, alongside legal actions, property transfers, and other services.

(Source: Ministry of Industry)

The post GDID Grants 219 Licenses for New Projects in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News .