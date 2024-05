(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured in an enemy air strike on Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region has grown to 13.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of 20:50, the number of injured has increased to thirteen people, including six civilian men, six women, and an 11-year-old boy," the report says.







































































As Ukrinform reported, on May 1, Russian invaders shelled the center of Zolochiv with three guided aerial bombs. Two people were killed and nine people were reported injured.