Kuwait University Team Win Best Robot Award In VEX Competition

WASHINGTON, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University's team won Wednesday the best robot award as part of the VEX Robotics World Championship held in US Texas, to be the first Arab and Mideast university team that got this international award.

Speaking to KUNA, Nada al-Daihani, head of Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity said "we have a promising Kuwaiti generation".

He expressed his delight as the team of Faculty of Science's Computer Department managed to snatch this award, one of 15 awards given by the competition in which 120 teams are participating from across the world.

Meanwhile, Dr. Noura al-Jarri, supervisor of the team, said building a scientific approach of training on international competitions has proven its success, saying that she looks forward to preparing several students to take part in the coming year's contests.

The Kuwaiti team's design was professional and paid great attention to details to withstand the intense competition, she added.

The competition is organized by World Robot Olympiad Association, in cooperation with Kuwait University, Ministry of Education, and in coordination with Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity and Zain.

The contest is being organized, in Texas State, from April 25 until May 4 that aims at encouraging youth to pay attention to science and technology through holding training workshops and competitions between school and university teams to design robots able to carry out complicated challenges. (end)

